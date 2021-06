The shooting happened in the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Ave., between Marshall and Park avenues.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were outside of a barbershop Friday after two men were shot in the parking lot.

An emergency dispatch supervisor said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Ave. That's between Marshall and Park avenues.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted about the shooting.

It said that one of men had injuries that were not life-threatening. The other man had critical injuries. Medics took both to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.