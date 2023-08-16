Tashawnda Drayton: US Marshals look for woman charged with murder of 10-year-old boy in Franklin

The shooting happened on Aug. 9 on Artis Street, according to the Franklin Police Department. A 37-year-old was also hurt by gunfire.

FRANKLIN, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a woman accused of murdering a 10-year-old boy in Franklin last week, offering a reward for information leading to her arrest.

Tashawnda Nicole Drayton is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Police reported that four people arrived at the residence of the man, where an altercation between the adult victim and suspects took place. The suspect, Drayton, began shooting during the altercation and hit both victims, according to police.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drayton is a rapper also known as "23 Brazy" and has ties across the Hampton Roads area. The law enforcement agency shared pictures of Drayton from YouTube.

She is described as having brown eyes and black hair, and standing nearly six feet tall. She has “only loyalty” tattooed above her left eyebrow, “23 Brazy” in red letters on her forehead, along with several tattoos on her face, neck, arms and hands.