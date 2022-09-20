Virginia Beach man arrested after police chase ends in NC

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines on Tuesday morning.
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that a stolen car was heading to the state line with Chesapeake police following the suspect at around 9:30 a.m.
Deputies found the car traveling south on Tulls Creek Road going more than 90 mph, the sheriff's office said. A police chase ensued and deputies managed to block the car at the Riversedge and Tulls Creek intersection.
The suspect, 26-year-old Ross Hash, was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Felony flee/elude arrest
- Felony possession of a stolen vehicle
- Reckless driving
Hash was taken to the Currituck County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond on CCSO charges. He also has charges pending out of Virginia Beach.
The stolen car was turned over to the City of Virginia Beach.