Virginia Beach man arrested after police chase ends in NC

The man was reportedly driving a stolen car. According to officials, deputies found the suspect going more than 90 mph.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia Beach man was arrested after a police chase crossed state lines on Tuesday morning.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that a stolen car was heading to the state line with Chesapeake police following the suspect at around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies found the car traveling south on Tulls Creek Road going more than 90 mph, the sheriff's office said. A police chase ensued and deputies managed to block the car at the Riversedge and Tulls Creek intersection.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ross Hash, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Felony flee/elude arrest
  • Felony possession of a stolen vehicle
  • Reckless driving

Hash was taken to the Currituck County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond on CCSO charges. He also has charges pending out of Virginia Beach. 

The stolen car was turned over to the City of Virginia Beach.

