Virginia Beach police confiscate 26 guns at the Oceanfront over holiday weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While fireworks lit up the sky over the holiday weekend, police officers at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront focused on making sure gunfire didn’t go off.

Virginia Beach police seized more than two dozen illegal guns during that time and said some of those weapons packed an extra punch.

“26 weapons, some of those were the assault-style weapons,” said Captain Harry McBrien.

McBrien said his police officers also confiscated two guns with extended magazines.

“There is no shooting range down here at the Oceanfront, so I am not sure why you would want to bring a magazine with 50 to 60 rounds for self-protection down here,” Captain McBrien said.

McBrien said his officers also took a gun with ammunition that could shoot through soft body armor. He said they find most of the illegal guns during traffic stops.

“Expired inspections, expired tags, other illegal activity and then getting into the traffic stop and finding the weapons while they are out there,” Captain McBrien said.

He said the department’s ShotSpotter technology, along with extra surveillance cameras in the resort area also helped.

“Our camera operators have seen individuals manipulate weapons and then call that out to officers,” Captain McBrien said.

While ensuring community safety, police officers are also there to ensure folks are having fun.

“Part of my job title is to be community engagement,” said Second Precinct Community Liaison Officer Jude Brenya. “Usually I am on a bicycle, so it makes me much more approachable, give stickers out, have conversations with people out here.”

But for the people who have different plans in mind, Captain McBrien said his team is on the lookout.

“Bring your boogie board, leave your illegal weapons at home,” McBrien said. “Because the officers are focused to make sure this is a safe environment for our citizens and our visitors.”

Captain McBrien said they had nearly 200 law enforcement officials at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the weekend thanks to help from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.