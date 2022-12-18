One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road.
According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound they described as "non-life threatening."
No other information has been released, including the gender of the victim, or possible suspects or motives.
If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online, or use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.