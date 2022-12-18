One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

According to a tweet posted by the Virginia Beach Police Department, one person received a wound they described as "non-life threatening."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road.

No other information has been released, including the gender of the victim, or possible suspects or motives.