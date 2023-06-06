Two apparent interstate shootings in Hampton under investigation: VSP

According to a spokesperson, the first happened at around 7:45, and the second shortly after 10 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scenes of two apparent interstate shootings in Hampton Monday night. The scenes were several miles apart and the incidents were separated by three hours.

According to a spokesperson, the first was reported at around 7:45 in the Eastbound lane on Interstate 64 near the Settler's Landing Road exit.

In the second incident, it was reported that the victim exited the interstate at Power Plant Pkwy. Although the interstate wasn't specified, Power Plant Pkwy intersects Interstate 664.

The spokesperson said that both incidents are currently under active investigation, and that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called out to investigate both incidents.

Currently, investigators do not believe the incident are related.