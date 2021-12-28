Two people shot on Wilson Street in Suffolk

Police said both a man and a boy were shot, and they suffered minor injuries.

Suffolk police said they are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. When police arrived, they found a man and a boy who had both been shot.

They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not been released.

The Suffolk Police Department did not release any suspect information.