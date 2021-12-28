x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two people shot on Wilson Street in Suffolk

Police said both a man and a boy were shot, and they suffered minor injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021. 

Suffolk police said they are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night. 

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. When police arrived, they found a man and a boy who had both been shot.

They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not been released. 

The Suffolk Police Department did not release any suspect information. 

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.

Related Articles

In Other News

PPD: Man wasn't hurt by shooting, it was flying debris from a car