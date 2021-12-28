Two people shot on Wilson Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
Suffolk police said they are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night.
The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. When police arrived, they found a man and a boy who had both been shot.
They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their identities have not been released.
The Suffolk Police Department did not release any suspect information.
If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.