Woman found dead in Newport News appeared to be assaulted, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Wheeler Drive, which is less than a mile from Denbigh Park. Officers were sent there around 1:45 p.m. after a suspicious death was reported.

According to the police department, officers found a 53-year-old woman who looked to have been physically assaulted. The victim, whom the police department didn't identify, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The police department is investigating this incident as a homicide. No details about possible suspects or what led to this incident were shared.