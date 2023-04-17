Woman killed in Ocean View shooting, Norfolk police say

The Norfolk Police Department identified the victim as Terri Denmark, 32.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Ocean View area of Norfolk that happened early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue for a report of a shooting that came in around 2:10 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Norfolk Police Department identified the victim as Terri Denmark, 32. Police didn't say what led to the shooting or share any information about possible suspects.