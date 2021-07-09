Woman hurt after being shot during argument outside of Food Lion in Norfolk

Norfolk police said a woman was shot in a Food Lion parking lot, located at 3530 Tidewater Drive after getting into an argument with someone Wednesday.

Detectives said a woman was hurt after she was shot outside a grocery store in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police said they got a call Wednesday, Oct, 20, around 1:15 p.m. about a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Food Lion parking lot at 3530 Tidewater Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman who had been shot. Medics took her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

According to police, the incident started when the victim and another person got into an argument. That's when the suspect fired the gun.

Police have not released any other information on the incident at this time.

The shooting is currently under ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.