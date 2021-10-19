Norfolk police investigate death of 51-year-old woman

Angela R. Joyner was found in a roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said they are investigating an undetermined death that happened on Saturday.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on October 16, police responded to the 700 block of E. Little Creek Road for reports of a person in the roadway.

When officials arrived, they found 51-year-old Angela R. Joyner unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Now, the police department is waiting on the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the manner and cause of death.

As of Tuesday, police are investigating the incident as an "undetermined death."

If you have any information regarding Joyner's death, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be awarded up to $1,000.