Eager Virginia Beach students return to classroom after months of virtual learning

Pre-K through sixth-grade students whose parents opted for in-person learning returned to school Tuesday morning, ready to learn.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Parents and buses arrived at Virginia Beach City Public Elementary schools across the area Tuesday, dropping off students who had been learning virtually the past two months.

"Oh, he's very excited to go back to class because he was virtual the whole first semester," said Cho Ramirez, whose grandson, Jeremiah, was beginning the second semester of the sixth grade.

He said his grandson was doing well with online learning thanks to the help of his teachers, but said Jeremiah learns better with face-to-face instruction.

"He adapted to it and did very well, but he's more excited to be in school," said Ramirez.

Ramirez and his wife are Jeremiah's caretakers, who work part-time jobs. His mother works a busy full-time job, so going back to school was slightly easier for him.

Virginia Beach City Public School Pre-K through 6th grade students in Option 1 eagerly returned to the classroom this morning!

The latest on #13NewsNow at Noon pic.twitter.com/HH6dW8WAW9 — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Vernon Chavis dropped off his son, Noah, at Kempsville Middle School.

He said his son was doing fine with online learning, but was really getting tired of being stuck at home.

"Just being around other students, I think that's key," said Chavis. "He's just hoping they won't close it again. I think he was sick of being at home in the house."