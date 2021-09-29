Hampton City Schools marks renaming of two schools

Division leaders rolled out signs for the Albert Patrick III Elementary School and the Anne Kilgore Gifted Center.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from April 29, 2021.

Some Hampton City Schools are getting a fresh start this year.

The division changed the name of five schools, getting rid of some titles that had a connection to slavery and the Jim Crow era.

Wednesday morning, division leaders celebrated the renaming of two of those schools.

The "Albert W. Patrick III Elementary School" sign went up on Apollo Drive, marking a new beginning for students and teachers there. it was formerly known as Booker Elementary School.

Hampton native Albert W. Patrick III was a former judge on the Hampton 8th District General court, chairman of the Hampton School Board and became the first Virginian to serve on the Board of Directors of the National School Boards Association.

Albert Patrick IV was at the ceremony, and although it was a bittersweet moment, was glad to see his father honored. The school's namesake passed away in 2017.

"A role model to me, a role model to my children and many others in Hampton," he said. "We all miss him dearly."

Patrick IV said naming a school after his dad was the perfect way to remember a man who cared so much about education.

Division leaders also celebrated the renaming of the former Spratley Gifted Center. Its new name: Anne Kilgore Gifted Center.

Kilgore taught English and was the first woman to be elected as a mayor of Hampton. During her term, she integrated Hampton schools and businesses without litigation.

Ashby Kilgore, Anne's daughter, said the school's new namesake truly believed in Hampton's potential.

"I think she would want students to know… what you can accomplish when you have a passion, love this city…and you can make a difference,” she said.

These are two of five schools division leaders renamed.

Here's how the others have changed:

Booker Elementary to Albert W. Patrick III Elementary

John B. Cary Elementary to Mary T. Christian Elementary

Spratley Gifted Center to Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center

Tucker-Capps Fundamental Elementary to Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary

John Tyler Elementary to Mary S. Peake Elementary

All the new school names were chosen to honor Hampton natives and educators.

Ann Cherry, the chair of the Hampton City School Board, said they hope the changes lift students up.

“We want to make sure our children are proud when they walk through the doors of these schools because of the names they have been associated with," she said.