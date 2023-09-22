NSU creates multi-step safety plan following the shooting death of student near campus

New security measures are in the works at Norfolk State University less than three weeks after someone shot and killed junior Jahari George.

In the safety update, NSU administrators said they will soon have police officers from NSU and the Norfolk Police Department doing walking beats on Corprew Avenue and Majestic Avenue. That area is close to where police found George.

They will put mobile police cameras in the Spartan Suites parking lot, offer fall safety training, and much more.

Students had a hand in the plan. The NSU student government association posted on Instagram about meeting with the university’s president and campus police.

“I really appreciate how they are actually doing something to better the issue as a whole and Norfolk State as a whole,” NSU junior Michael Phifer said.

Norfolk Councilman John Paige said he’s pleased to see quick action by his alma mater.

“I bleed green and gold,” Paige said. “It is very important we let parents know when their students come here that they are safe. It’s going to take efforts not just here in Norfolk, but abroad as safety is redefined in these violent days.”

NSU officials said they will also run a safety campaign to remind students and staff of resources available like police officer walking escorts, the shuttle tracking app, and how to report concerns.

Long-term, NSU administrators said they want to put a fence around the campus perimeter and hire more police officers.

An NSU spokesman said the university is always making efforts to improve campus safety. Since 2021, he said they have created the President’s Safety Task Force and installed ShotSpotter gun detection technology.

Jahari George’s family spokeswoman said loved ones held his funeral in Maryland on Friday. They asked people to wear blue instead of black, and fun clothing like bucket hats, sunglasses and crocs to showcase Jahari’s spirit.