Chesapeake Health Department confirms rising West Nile Virus mosquito activity

The Chesapeake Mosquito Control Commission says it detected increasing West Nile Virus activity in the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department confirmed that West Nile virus activity has been growing in Hampton Roads. It's a disease that comes from mosquitos.

According to the Chesapeake Mosquito Control Commission, the West Nile virus is spread from people getting bit by infected mosquitos.

“Mosquitoes have been testing positive for the disease at a higher than normal rate this summer. Sporadic thunderstorms and human activities such as watering lawns and washing cars has perpetuated mosquito breeding habitats,” said Chesapeake Mosquito Control Director, Lisa Wagenbrenner.

Health officials said the virus can have an impact on a person's nervous system if they become infected with it. Typically, people experience it in a mild form, resulting in fever, headache and other muscle aches.

“With the recent rains leading to even more mosquitoes, it’s important for residents of Chesapeake to take precautions to protect themselves and their families,” said Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch.

This virus could lead to meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis or death. It could take infected people months or even years to recover depending on the severity of their case.

For information on mosquito bite prevention, you can visit the CDC West Nile website. Click here, to report a mosquito problem in Chesapeake.