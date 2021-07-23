Person exposed to rabid fox in Chesapeake

The animal was picked up in the 2400 block of Gum Road. That's in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department said a person was exposed to a rabid fox on Tuesday.

The person is being treated, but health officials want to make sure nobody else was exposed, and people know how to avoid coming into contact with the deadly disease.

People shouldn't touch wild animals and need to report bites to the health department immediately. Chesapeake's Health Department phone number is 757-382-8672.

It's just as important to keep your pets protected from rabies, since they could die (if not treated in time) or pass the disease to you.