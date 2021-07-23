Three children touch rabid bat in Suffolk

Rabies is extremely dangerous. The bat was found near Central Avenue and Holladay Street, and if you think you might have touched it, call 757-514-4751 right away.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three children are being treated for rabies exposure after finding and holding an injured bat in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Health Department said Friday that officials had the animal tested, and it came back positive for rabies.

The kids found the bat near Central Avenue and Holladay Street, and health officials are asking anyone else who might have touched it to call the health department.

Rabies is extremely dangerous. The disease has a near-100% fatality rate for people (and pets) who aren't treated before they start showing symptoms.

It's a preventable disease. You can keep yourself safe by not touching wild animals, making sure your pets don't interact with wild animals and keeping your dogs and cats vaccinated for rabies.