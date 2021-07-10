VDH: COVID-19 vaccine outreach effort happening in Western Tidewater district

VDH says its Community Information Team plans to include door-to-door canvassing in residential neighborhoods providing COVID-19 vaccine information.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It's an effort to get more people vaccinated and it's happening right now in the Western Tidewater Health District.

The Virginia Department of Health announced that the district started hosting a Community Information Team on Friday, July 9. This is being done in support of promoting COVID-19 vaccines.

“WTHD is excited to collaborate with VDEM and FEMA to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Dr. Todd Wagner, D.O., Director, Western Tidewater Health District.

“While we have come far in our vaccine rollout, we are in the final stretch where every vaccination counts. The Community Information Team is one strategy of many we are implementing to reach our goal of 70 percent of adults vaccinated against COVID-19," said Dr. Wagner, D.O.

The VDH teamed up with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and FEMA on this project.

The new initiative - going door-to-door to provide information - was rolled out last week by the Biden administration and has drawn fire from some conservatives who have tried to block the effort.

"The Biden Administration wants to knock on your door to see if you're vaccinated," tweeted Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. "What's next? Knocking on your door to see if you own a gun?"

This led the White House to fire back at the critics.

"This is important work that's leading to more vaccinations," White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday, "and it's done by people who care about the health of their family, friends and neighbors."

Kevin Snyder, Federal Coordinating Officer for FEMA Region 3 released the following statement:

“FEMA Region 3 is excited to be a part of Virginia’s tremendous effort to get their citizens vaccinated. Over the past six months, we have worked to support VDEM and VDH’s vaccination mission in a variety of ways, including more than $250 million in grant funding for vaccine projects across the Commonwealth and helping to run a Community Vaccination Center in Norfolk. Supporting WTHD’s canvassing efforts is a natural extension of this ongoing partnership with VDH and VDEM and we are eager to support the WTHD.”

According to VDH, 47.1% of adults in the Western Tidewater Health District have received at least one dose of the shot.

The outreach team said it will begin door-to-door canvassing in residential neighborhoods along with at local businesses in the following areas:

Southampton Co.

Isle of Wight Co.

Franklin

Suffolk

Information on health, upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and registration will be provided by the team. To find your vaccine site click here or visit the vaccine finder website.