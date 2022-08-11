Hilton Park Beach in Newport News under 7th swimming advisory of season

Water quality testing on August 9 revealed that the water currently has unsafe levels of bacteria. This means that swimming in it can make you sick.

The Peninsula Health District announced a swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach in Newport News Thursday.

It's the seventh time this season that the beach has been put under this kind of advisory. The bacteria levels were too high in tests completed on June 1, June 14, June 29, July 14, July 27 and August 3.

Water quality testing on August 9 revealed that the water currently has unsafe levels of bacteria. This means that swimming in it can make you sick.

The bacteria that is present is Enterococci, which is found in stool.

Signs from the Virginia Department of Health are posted that read “Warning swimmers - bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice."