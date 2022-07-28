Hilton Park Beach in Newport News under 5th swimming advisory of the season due to bacteria

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts tested for water quality on July 27, and said the bacteria levels are too high for people to get in the water.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials said it isn't safe to swim at the Hilton Park Beach or Huntington Park Beach in Newport News Thursday due to water quality issues.

Those are the beaches at 225 River Road and 361 Hornet Circle.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts (HPHD) tested for water quality on July 27 and said the bacteria levels are too high for people to get in the water.

It's the fifth time this season that Hilton Park Beach has been put under this kind of advisory. The bacteria levels were too high in tests completed on June 1, June 14, June 29 and July 14.

Enterococci tests to figure out the levels of fecal matter at beaches happen regularly, and once bacteria levels go back down, the health department will lift the restrictions.

In the meantime, officials will post signs on the beach near the affected water.

If you swim in water that has above-average bacteria levels, you could get sick.