Riverside holding free flu shot clinics throughout October

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Flu season is just about here and many people in Hampton Roads are lining up to get the flu shot. Health professionals expect to see more patients this year than in years past.

As part of its commitment to building a healthier community, Riverside Health System will administer free flu shots throughout the regions it serves in Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg, the Eastern Shore, and the Middle Peninsula.

423 people got their flu shots in Newport News Wednesday at the Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center. On September 24th, Riverside gave another 159 flu shots in Newport News. Last week, 325 flu shots were administered in Hampton. Last October, Riverside gave shots to 1,000 patients overall throughout the regions it serves. The hope is to hit 2,500 this year.

Senior Director for Riverside Medical Group Kelly Cooper said the reason why there's a high demand this year is because of COVID-19.

“Depending upon the volume, if we haven't met our goal, we will extend to November, but we don't have definite dates yet,” Cooper said. “We're seeing a significant increase and this year we've doubled our vaccine abilities to give to the community.”

Riverside has community flu clinics across the region, including Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester Nassawadox, and Parksley Virginia. The flu shots are part of Riverside's commitment to building a healthier community.

Holly Hall was one of hundreds who got vaccinated in Newport News Wednesday. For her, getting a flu shot is vital.

“I only have one lung so I'm already high risk, so I get mine every year, but this year everyone in my family is getting one,” Hall said. “That's top of the list for us, what's happening, what do we need to worry about. So, this is one thing that's easy to get done.”

She added, “I think people are nervous about COVID-19 so why not get this off the list? There's no reason not to get a flu shot.”

Free drive-thru and walk-up flu shots will be available for ages 14 and over while supplies last at the following locations:

Thursday, Oct. 8, 1 to 5 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic

Eastern Shore Family Medicine

10085 William F. Bernart Circle in Nassawadox

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1 to 5 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic

Riverside Shore Medical Center at Metompkin

17385 Lankford Highway in Parksley

Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic

Newport News Medical Office Building by Riverside Regional Medical Center

500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

Thursday, Oct. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic

Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

7519 Hospital Dr. in Gloucester