70th anniversary of Korean War's Inchon Landing

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday marked the anniversary of a significant day -- tactically speaking -- in American military history.
The Korean War's Inchon Landing happened on September 15,1950. The large-scale amphibious assault invovled 75,000 troops and 261 naval vessels.
The pivotal operation resulted in UN forces recapturing the South Korean capital of Seoul.
Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Mike Gilday, spoke about the landing on its 70th anniversary.
"Together, they mounted one of the most successful amphibious landings in history, and, reversed the tide of the war," Gilday said.
General Douglas MacArthur led the battle. Military scholars consider it one of the most decisive military operations in modern warfare.