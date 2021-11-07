Drivers on I-664 near Suffolk who witnessed incident that left two dead encouraged to contact police

The state trooper was treated for minor injuries and is now on temporary administrative leave with pay while Virginia State Police investigate the incident.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a car crash and altercation between a state trooper and the driver that left two people dead.

On November 6 at 4:54 p.m., the Newport News Police Department (NNPD) told Virginia State Police that they were attempting to pull over a 2007 white Chevrolet sedan that was driving on Interstate 664 south toward Suffolk.

After entering Suffolk and approaching the exit ramp for I-664 to Route 58, the state police car, who had come to assist in the pursuit with NNPD, made contact with the suspect car, causing both cars to go off the roadway.

The suspect car ran into an embankment and overturned near the trees. The male driver then ran from the scene of the crash. A female passenger had been in the car and had died upon impact.

The trooper did not run off the road in the same direction, and he located the driver walking along the westbound lanes of the Route 58 underpass below I-664.

He then attempted to confront him on foot. While he was confronting him, the driver then began to physically assault the officer. The trooper then shot the driver, and officers came to provide immediate aid, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

The identities of both the driver and passenger have been confirmed. The driver was Brian Michael Price, 45, of Chesapeake. The passenger was Amity Jo Grey, 47, of Newport News.

Price has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Chesapeake.

The state trooper was treated for minor injuries and is now on temporary administrative leave with pay while Virginia State Police investigate the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.