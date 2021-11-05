Suffolk Police still looking for suspect in Hunter Street shooting

Officials say they have warrants out against Jermy Lavon Griffin, 28, for several gun charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on May 17, 2021.

The Suffolk Police Department is still looking for a 28-year-old man suspected of being involved in a shooting back in May.

Officials say they have warrants out against Jermy Lavon Griffin, 28, for Reckless Handling of a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a non-violent Felon, Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place causing Bodily Injury, and False Police Report.

The charges stem from a shooting on May 17, when officers were called to the 300 block of Hunter Street to investigate gunshots. They found some cars and homes in that area hit by bullets.

While those police officers were investigating the scene, someone drove a gunshot victim to a police station in a private car.

The victim, 29-year-old Ladante Myrick, was given medical help and taken to a hospital. He was later discharged.

Police arrested 21-year-old Deasia Eltranek Mizell a few days after the shooting. The Franklin woman was charged with conspiracy to commit or incite a riot.

Since they found Mizell, police have also been looking for Griffin.