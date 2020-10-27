Why do we call police? An analysis of Hampton Roads 911 calls

With discussions of reform, training, and funding, we examined how 911 call data shows the responsibilities of an officer and how the public uses law enforcement.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads police departments receive thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands of 911 calls each year. Those calls are tracked by topic, anything from a noise complaint to a car accident to an armed robbery.

With discussions of criminal justice reform, police officer training and department funding -- questions of how officers are used and what we expect from law enforcement are significant.

13News Now analyzed the 911 calls of seven different Hampton Roads police departments to provide context on this issue.

Thursday at 11 p.m. on 13News Now, Investigative Reporter Evan Watson reveals how violent crime responsibilities pale in comparison to other categories of police work.

He also shows how the conversation and expectations of police officers continue to evolve.