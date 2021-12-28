AMBER Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy

Police said the boy was found safe, and his accused abductor is in custody.

The Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jaxson Dale Moran was last seen on December 28 around 4:30 at 420 Almo Chapel Road in Spottswood, Virginia.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and said he was abducted by Steven Dale Moran.

Jaxson was last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball hat, a navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt., blue jeans, and Ariat work boots. He is 5'3" and weighs around 115 pounds.

Steven was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes, and a John Deere baseball hat with camo on the front. He is 5'5" and weighs around 200 pounds.