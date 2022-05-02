Missing 14-year-old Gloucester County girl found safe

Kymberly Ann Huggins went missing Monday morning. As of Monday night, deputies found her safe.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said Kymberly Ann Huggins was found safe.

Deputies in Gloucester County need your help finding a 14-year-old runaway.

The sheriff's office said Kymberly Ann Huggins, of Hayes, was last seen Monday morning.

She was last seen possibly wearing a red plaid skirt and a black t-shirt. Officials said Kymberly is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs around 92 pounds, has blue eyes and red hair.

The sheriff's office said does not have a cell phone and foul play is not suspected at this time.