Gloucester County

Missing 14-year-old Gloucester County girl found safe

Kymberly Ann Huggins went missing Monday morning. As of Monday night, deputies found her safe.
Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office

GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said Kymberly Ann Huggins was found safe.

Deputies in Gloucester County need your help finding a 14-year-old runaway.

The sheriff's office said Kymberly Ann Huggins, of Hayes, was last seen Monday morning.

She was last seen possibly wearing a red plaid skirt and a black t-shirt. Officials said Kymberly is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs around 92 pounds, has blue eyes and red hair. 

The sheriff's office said does not have a cell phone and foul play is not suspected at this time. 

Anyone who's seen Kymberly or may have information on where she could be, please contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 693-3890. 

