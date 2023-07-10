Publix announces new grocery store coming to Carrollton in 2024

The Carrollton store will be 48,387 square feet and is expected to open in late 2024.

CARROLLTON, Va. — Popular grocery store chain Publix is planning to open a location in Isle of Wight County, the company announced Monday as part of a rapid expansion in Hampton Roads.

The company said Publix at Bartlett Station will be located at 22449 Spadea Way in Carrollton. The store will be 48,387 square feet and is expected to open in late 2024, according to company spokesperson Jared Glover.

The Carrollton store marks the fourth location in the works in Hampton Roads, the other ones being Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach.

There are currently two Publix stores in the region: one in Williamsburg, and the other in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, both of which opened in 2018.