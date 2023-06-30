Publix is coming to Chesapeake, third location in Hampton Roads in the works

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Publix is opening a location in Chesapeake in less than two years, marking the third location in the works in Hampton Roads, the popular grocery store chain announced Friday morning.
The store will be located at the northeast corner of Cedar Road and Dominion Boulevard and is planned to be 48,387 square feet.
The store is expected to open in early 2025, according to Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover.
There are currently two Publix stores in the region: one in Williamsburg, and the other in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, both of which opened in 2018.
Last year, the Florida-based grocery chain announced it would open "Publix at Planters Station" in Suffolk. Publix's website still lists the location as "Coming Soon" with no specific opening date.
In May, the company also announced a Virginia Beach location will be coming with an expected opening in late 2024.
The first Publix opened in 1930 in Florida and the company has grown to more than 1,000 stores across the Southeast. It often ranks near the top of the most popular grocery stores in the United States.