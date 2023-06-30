Publix is coming to Chesapeake, third location in Hampton Roads in the works

In addition to the store already open in Williamsburg, Publix is also coming to Suffolk and Virginia Beach.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Publix is opening a location in Chesapeake in less than two years, marking the third location in the works in Hampton Roads, the popular grocery store chain announced Friday morning.

The store will be located at the northeast corner of Cedar Road and Dominion Boulevard and is planned to be 48,387 square feet.

The store is expected to open in early 2025, according to Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover.

There are currently two Publix stores in the region: one in Williamsburg, and the other in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, both of which opened in 2018.

Last year, the Florida-based grocery chain announced it would open "Publix at Planters Station" in Suffolk. Publix's website still lists the location as "Coming Soon" with no specific opening date.