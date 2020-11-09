Making a Mark: Jaketa Thompson, Virginia Beach entrepeneur

Mom, millennial, business owner leader; Jaketa Thompson cannot be put in a box

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jaketa Thompson can be a bit of a paradox.

"I am very meticulous, I plan out my lunch breaks, my phone calls, my kids day, make sure everything lines up."

At once, a planner.

"You can't stress every single detail, take a moment and figure out where you want to head."

And, a free thinker.

"The artist in me wants to wander, the analyst in me wants to make sure every detail is accounted for."

That artist got retweeted by Pharrell Williams after he noticed a logo she designed for Live Laugh Love, one of the many organizations Thompson is involved with.

Another recognizable organization would be the Virginia Beach Jaycees, a volunteer group that empowers young people to create change in the community.

They've helped put on the East Coast Surfing Championships, an Oceanfront staple, every year for the past 58 years.

Starting off as a volunteer, Thompson is now the first Black president of the organization.

"At first I checked that box and kept it pushing, then I started getting messages from older Black women in the community, and it kind of became a big deal. I realized it could be a motivator for other people, especially little girls of color."

The owner and founder of Omnia Unlimited LLC, located in the Virginia Beach Vibe District, Thompson is already making her mark on the 757.

Her impact has long been made on the other organization she founded.

"I have four children," she said.

One that wouldn't be possible without an incredible co-CEO.

"My husband is an amazing partner, he supports me in everything I do."