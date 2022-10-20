2 dead after car crash in Mathews County

It happened on Route 198, less than a mile east of Route 3/Windsor Road. Both victims weren't wearing seatbelts.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people in Mathews County Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Route 198, less than a mile east of Route 3/Windsor Road.

A 2014 Cadillac SRX that was driving westbound crashed head-on into a 2006 Toyota 4Runner driving eastbound. Both cars then spun off in different directions.

Both drivers were taken to Walter Reed Hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the Cadillac has been identified as Odessa B. Rich, 61. The driver of the Toyota has been identified as Hardy L. Miller, 65.

Rich and Miller weren't wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.