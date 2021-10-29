McAuliffe appears with VP Harris, Pharrell at 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Norfolk

Vice President Kamala Harris said the outcomes of Virginia gubernatorial races serve as a national bellwether.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's your voice, your vote! The November election is just days away and the biggest race on the ballot looks like it's almost too close to call.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe is running against Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor.

A Christopher Newport University Wason Center poll released Wednesday has them neck-and-neck.

As the anticipation for Election Day builds, both candidates are making some of their last pushes on the campaign trail.

McAuliffe had his eyes on energizing a crowd in Downtown Norfolk Friday evening.

Other Democratic hopefuls in two of Tuesday's hot-ticket races, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring, stood before supporters at the Half Moone Center in Norfolk.

Vying the governor's seat again, McAuliffe said his record is clear and that he's ready to move the Commonwealth forward.

"I've got 20 comprehensive plans about how to take Virginia to the next level," said McAuliffe.

He said some of his priorities would be on job growth, affordable health care and child care, paid sick leave and women's reproductive rights.

McAuliffe also appealed to rally-goers with words about Hampton Roads infrastructure.

"564, Hampton Roads Bridge, Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, everything we you wanted, we did for you over the course of the last eight years," said McAuliffe.

As Election Day nears, McAuliffe got another show of support from Vice President Kamala Harris.

"There is so much power in the hands of the people," said Vice President Harris.

The VP said this year's Virginia gubernatorial race — like others in years past — plays a critical role.

"It's a close election and it's a bellwether for what happens in the rest of the country," she said.

And one day after leading an economic forum at Norfolk State University, Grammy-award-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams took to the stage.

"We're in the 757," he said to the crowd.

Pharrell's message emphasized the importance of voting, no matter the party.

"It's important for you all to be part of the process. That should be the number one thing on your mind. Maybe, just maybe, if they see that love, see you coming from that tender place, they may follow you in the direction that you're going," he said.

Energizing the 757 | @Pharrell tells the crowd he’s here for one thing and one thing only, to advocate for the importance of voting.



Local faces also delivered a message for voters.

"The future of Virginia's economy, education system, and workforce are all on the line," said Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenny Alexander.

Some Democratic leaders from Hampton Roads like Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Delegate Jay Jones were also here to McAuliffe their support.

Republican contender for the governor's mansion, Glenn Youngkin, is also staying busy on the campaign trail.

He met with supporters in the Charlottesville area on Friday. He finished off the day with a rally in Warrenton. That's in Northern Virginia.

And the word is, Former President Donald Trump might campaign with Youngkin in Arlington.