Motorcyclists ride into the most dangerous time of year

Warmer weather means more riders and more crashes, too.

Example video title will go here for this video

The nicest time of year is also the most dangerous for motorcyclists.

Warmer weather means more riders and more crashes, too.

Just this week, Chesapeake Police arrested a driver they said hit a motorcyclist and kept driving. Investigators charged Kevin Royals, Jr. with felony hit and run. The biker is still in the hospital days later but is said to be stable.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, about half of all 2,053 state motorcycle crashes happened between May and August of last year.

May and June were the deadliest months, with a total of 35 fatalities. By the end of 2022, 115 bikers died on Virginia roads.

While the data this year shows a slight downward trend for crashes and fatalities, the roads are still especially dangerous for motorcyclists.

Virginia DMV data shows 154 motorcycle crashes so far this year in Hampton Roads, with 9 fatalities and 162 injuries.

Riding has always come with dangers, but even more so recently.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found bikers nationwide accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities in 2021. That's the highest number since at least 1975.

With all this information outlining the dangers that come with motorcycling, it's imperative to use precautions to keep yourself and other drivers safe on the road. The DMV stresses the importance of always using proper safety gear like helmets, eye protection, gloves, and protective clothing. You can visit their page for more information on motorcycle or general vehicle safety.