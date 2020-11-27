Christmas tree farms see a busy Black Friday

Chubby's Christmas tree farm started business earlier than ever before, because of the demand during the pandemic.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With the Coronavirus pandemic, many people need a little Christmas spirit, right this very minute.

“Couldn’t be more important... not in our lifetime,” said Chad Mapes, the owner of Chubby’s Christmas Trees, in Chesapeake.

After twenty-seven years in business, this is his first year operating a tree farm during a pandemic and he said more people want Christmas trees earlier than ever before.

“Never started this early. We opened a week ago and it has been steady tree customers, people are ready for the holiday,” said Mapes.

Mapes said he expects to sell about 1,000 to 1,200 Christmas trees this season. These ones are all from Wisconsin and they come trimmed, pruned and ready for a living room.

Customers dash through the isles looking for the perfect one.

“A big one, tall and skinny,” said customer Christine Wagner.

On this black-Friday, it’s renewing the holiday spirit, during uncertain times. “With as crazy of a year as it’s been. We are all looking for… To start that magical season early I guess,” said Wagner.

Children might have mixed reviews on the timing.

“I feel like it’s a little bit early, but it never hurts to get out of the way,” said Jason Ewell.

"Definitely, since this year has been like a tough year, we kind of started early, so we can all get in the spirit,” said Regin Watters.

Yet, the reactions are the same when people find just the right tree, to help make a happy holiday in Hampton Roads.