Dollar Tree, Family Dollar employees rally for change at company headquarters

The group came from Louisiana to advocate for better pay and safer working conditions. Employees say they are struggling to make ends meet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A small group of current and former employees with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar made the drive from Louisiana to the Dollar Tree headquarters in Chesapeake and described the difficulties they said they face at work each day.

“I can’t live off of breadcrumbs," said Neil Orgeron, a Family Dollar employee in Louisiana. "I can’t live off of the wages they give us.”

The group lined up along Volvo Parkway Tuesday morning and said they're frustrated with the safety conditions at their stores. Orgeron said he feels overworked at his job and it's visible in the shoes he wears. He and others say they are struggling to make ends meet.

“I can’t afford the money to even get new shoes,” Orgeron stated.

“I had to move back in with my parents because I couldn’t afford my apartment no more,” Kenny Arbuthnot, a Dollar Tree employee, commented. "I also had to get on food stamps because I couldn't afford food or to pay my bills. So, that really hurt my pride."

Despite seeing a recent pay increase, these workers say their hours are getting cut. So, they are not seeing a difference in their paychecks.

“You’re not really helping me if you’re cutting my hours,” said Ronald Johnson, a former Dollar Tree employee.

Johnson said violence in the workplace is another issue.

“Me and my manager broke up so many fights,” he said.

The organization has a list of demands they want Dollar Tree executives to address. It includes improved infrastructure, a $25 minimum wage, mental health resources, and time off when exposed to a violent incident at their store.

“They work more than one hat," said Step Up Louisiana Organizer Gregory Wilson. "They’re not only the cashier, they’re the security guard and they’re also the stocker and greeter. So, it’s important that the workers are treated fairly.”

Orgeron hopes company leaders will consider their concerns and make changes soon.

“And get the security we need," he said. "Get more safety and wages for every dollar store.”

In response to the rally, a Dollar Tree, Inc spokesperson released a statement saying: