'Now You're Cooking Culinary Studio' in Chesapeake spotlights American Diabetes Awareness Month

This month, we are teaming up with the American Diabetes Association to give you recipes to try for a healthier lifestyle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — November is American Diabetes Awareness Month. It's also a time of year when those not-so-good-for-you holiday foods start popping up.

So, this month we are teaming up with the American Diabetes Association to give you recipes to try for a healthier lifestyle instead of falling into more bad habits.

13News Now went to Now You're Cooking Studios in Chesapeake, where Chef Dedra Blount and her twin sister Debra Brabson showed us a familiar favorite dinner of sheet pan chicken, green beans and potatoes.

Chef Dedra had a tip to get the dish started.

"Boil your potatoes ahead of time, because it will take less time for them to cook, and you won't burn your green beans or overcook your chicken," she said.

This recipe is on an approved list by the American Diabetes Association. Though simple, it's packed with flavor because of the Italian Dressing Mix packet that contains less salt and sugar, which is put on before and after baking.

Unsurprisingly, sheet pan meals are better for you, but the flavor makes this dish stand out above the rest. And you don't have to stick to these three main ingredients.

"I would say flip it around a little bit based on the seasons. So, if you would do this for the fall, I would do sweet potato," Blount said.

"If you do a lean product, your vegetable and your starch, you can kind of do the same one and keep mixing it around and make people think you're working really hard and you really know what you're doing."\