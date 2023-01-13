Vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

An initial investigation revealed that the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one crossed the median and collided with the other.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a vehicle crash on Friday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt.

A spokesperson for the department says that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 168 Expressway just north of the toll area.

When they arrived, they found the two vehicles that were damaged.

One man died at the scene, and a woman was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Their names haven't been released yet.

At 7 a.m., northbound lanes of the Expressway were still closed, and a detour was created onto S. Battlefield Blvd.at Gallbush Road.