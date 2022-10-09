Police: 1 dead in two vehicle crash in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police said crews worked to remove two other people from one of the vehicles.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died in a two vehicle crash in Chesapeake Sunday night.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the collision took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road.

It involved two vehicles, and a person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fire crews are working to remove two people from the other vehicle, according to police. At this time, their injuries are unknown.