x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Police: 1 dead in two vehicle crash in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police said crews worked to remove two other people from one of the vehicles.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died in a two vehicle crash in Chesapeake Sunday night. 

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, the collision took place around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near Pocaty Road and Fentress Airfield Road. 

It involved two vehicles, and a person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Fire crews are working to remove two people from the other vehicle, according to police. At this time, their injuries are unknown. 

Fentress Airfield Road will remain closed while the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction team investigates the crash. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dominion Energy weatherizes veteran's home as part of program's 40-year celebration

Before You Leave, Check This Out