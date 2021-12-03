Police investigate shooting in Western Branch section of Chesapeake

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Dunworken Drive on Thursday afternoon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that happened in the Western Branch section of the city on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Dunworken Drive for a report of shots fired. They arrived to find one person suffering from injuries.

Police are currently on scene investigating the shooting. There's no immediate word on the victim's condition, or a possible suspect description at this time.