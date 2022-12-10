Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash

The chase began when police found a stolen Jeep SUV and attempted to pull the driver over.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk.

According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police attempted to stop the car, a blue Jeep SUV, but it fled and the pursuit began.

The Jeep went north on Battlefield Boulevard and onto the highway, which led police into Norfolk.

The pursuit then led police onto Lafayette Boulevard, where the driver of the Jeep then crashed into a pickup truck on the 2600 block.

That's right off of Argonne Avenue.

As a result of the crash, the pickup truck was knocked into the side of a building.

According to a buiding supervisor who spoke with 13News Now, the building consists of a space for rent on the first floor, a hair business and then two upstairs apartment units.

We’re told the driver of the pickup truck went to the hospital with minor injuries.



The driver of the stolen Jeep, Avontay Chatmon, 18, was arrested and taken to Chesapeake City Jail.

Chatmon faces multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

There was a person under the age of 18 who was in the car with Chatmon that was taken to their parents.

The person in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.