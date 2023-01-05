Rabid fox reported in Chesapeake neighborhood

The Chesapeake Health Department said the fox approached a resident on Monday. The resident is now undergoing post-exposure medical attention.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A rabid fox was found in Chesapeake earlier this week.

The Chesapeake Health Department said the fox approached a resident near Mount Pleasant Road on Monday.

Testing confirmed the fox was rabies positive and the resident is now undergoing post-exposure medical attention.

The health department is asking the community to avoid contact with wildlife in the area and make sure all pets and livestock are current on vaccinations.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Health officials said it kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it.

The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

It's important to keep your pets vaccinated and avoid any contact with wild animals.