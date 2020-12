Two adults and one child were displaced after a house fire in the Portlock area of Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. to the 1400 block of Freeman Avenue.

Companies from Fire Station 2 found the residents outside the home and heavy black smoke coming from the roof. The fire was under control by 9:36 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross will help the family with lodging arrangements.