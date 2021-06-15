Two-vehicle crash on Volvo Parkway causes power outages in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

Dominion Energy's outage map showed more than 2,500 customers were without power shortly after the wreck.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police say a crash involving two vehicles caused a power outage that is affecting a couple thousand customers in the Greenbrier area Tuesday.

Police responded around 12:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Volvo Parkway to a report of an accident.

Police say an SUV was traveling from Kempsville Road toward Greenbrier Parkway when a vehicle made a left turn in front of it.

The SUV swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle and ran off the road and hit a power box.

Police say there were minor injuries.

According to a Dominion Energy map, about 2,557 customers in the Greenbrier area are without power.