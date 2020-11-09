Woman pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in Chesapeake

Alicia Ouellette pled guilty to felony hit and run that resulted in the death of a bicyclist on December 18, 2019.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman pleaded guilty to felony hit and run that resulted in the death of a bicyclist in December.

Alicia Ouellette, 22, was charged with Hit & Run, 1st offense DUI, Driving on a Suspended Operators License, and Expired Vehicle Registration after the deadly incident in Chesapeake on December 18, 2019.

Officers were called to the intersection of S. Military Highway and Deep Creek Boulevard around 2 a.m. Responding officers found a man who was riding his bike along the road was hit and killed.

Police identified him as 48-year-old Carlos Tyrone Griffin of Portsmouth.