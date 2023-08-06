1 killed, 1 injured in Hampton crash on Sunday

According to the Hampton Police Division, a pick-up truck overturned near Hampton Roads Center Parkway and Micale Avenue.

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is dead and another is injured after a single vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to the Hampton Police Division (HPD) it happened near Hampton Roads Center Parkway and Micale Avenue around 11:48 a.m. Officers found a blue Ford pick-up truck overturned off the roadway.

A preliminarily investigation revealed the pick-up truck was heading westbound on Hampton Roads Center Parkway towards Newport News when the driver lost control. The truck traveled off-road, overturned and hit a tree, the division said.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

The passenger, another man, was extricated from the vehicle by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to HPD.