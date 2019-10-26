HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating after a driver hit someone and took off.

Police are at Todds Lane and Whealton Road where a person was hit and killed around 7:00 Friday night. The driver, didn't stick around.

Todds Lane and Wealton Road are closed in both directions. Police said drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

Police aren't releasing any more information right now. They're still investigating.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This story is still developing.