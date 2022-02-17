Cory Bigsby's lawyer appealed his bond decision, but all 3 Hampton Circuit Court judges recused themselves from new hearing

The lawyer for Cory Bigsby said all three Hampton Circuit Court judges recused themselves from Bigsby's upcoming bond hearing. He's been accused of child neglect.

HAMPTON, Va. — The lawyer for Cory Bigsby, who is facing charges of child neglect unrelated to his 4-year-old son Codi's disappearance, said all three Hampton Circuit Court judges have recused themselves from the case.

It wasn't immediately clear why the judges recused themselves, or what it could mean for Bigsby's next bond hearing, currently scheduled for February 25.

Bigsby was arrested on several counts of child neglect earlier this month after allegedly telling police officers he'd left his four children, ages 5 and younger, home alone on several occasions.

Hampton Police Division Chief Mark Talbot said Bigsby told them it was too much of a burden to get all the children packed up and in the car when he needed to leave the house.

Weeks later, Talbot said that Bigsby's first requests for a lawyer weren't handled properly, and his rights might not have been upheld while at the police station answering questions about his missing son. However, Talbot said Bigsby offered the information about leaving his children alone before he asked for a lawyer, so those claims were still usable in court.

He had a bond hearing for the neglect charges on Feb. 8. Attorney Jeffrey Ambrose, who represents Bigsby, argued that he wouldn't be a flight risk since his face has been widely publicized, and he'd lived in the area since 2006. He asked for Bigsby to be released from jail until his trial.

However, police officers have said he's considered the main person of interest in Codi's missing person investigation. Talbot said his account of his son's disappearance hasn't matched the evidence officers are finding.

And, Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell told the judge there was more to his "flight risk" calculations.

“When asked under cross-examination including military convictions, he had to admit he had an AWOL, Absent without leave,” Bell said. “Which means, your honor, he is absolutely a flight risk.”

Bigsby was denied bond that day. Ambrose appealed the decision, and that hearing is supposed to happen on the 25th.