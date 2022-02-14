Legal analyst says no changes may come to Cory Bigsby case after Hampton police denied lawyer

A Hampton Roads legal analyst explained Fourth Amendment rights when someone requests a lawyer after being arrested.

HAMPTON, Va. — On Monday, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot expressed his apologies on behalf of a mistake about the case regarding Cory Bigsby.

Cory Bigsby is the father of missing four-year-old Codi. He is in custody and on seven counts of child endangerment unrelated to Codi.

According to Talbot, an internal audit found that Bigsby's request for a lawyer wasn't honored while police were questioning him.

13News Now wanted to find out if this announcement complicates the case against Bigsby.

Legal analyst Ed Booth explained what statements can be used in the courtroom after asking for legal counsel.

“Once you ask for a lawyer, everything up until then is fine. That can go into evidence. Everything after that has to be excluded by the Fourth Amendment exclusionary rule," said Booth.

Under that rule, evidence seized by police in violation of constitutional rights may not be used against a criminal defendant at trial.

During a Monday news conference, Talbot said the lead detective and the team have been replaced. Booth said this may not have an impact on Bigsby’s case.

“By my understanding, there’s nothing here that suggests that there is some sort of integrity problem. It’s an evidentiary problem, if anything, for the prosecution. But it’s limited to the statement. No other evidence is going to be thrown out unless it’s somehow connected and tainted by other statements," said Booth.

Talbot said the lead detective who was replaced has worked for the department for 11 years.

“But that doesn’t necessarily impact other cases and all of these questions, in other words, motions to suppress statements, motions to suppress evidence. That’s dealt with on a case-by-case basis in any event and if this has happened for instance on some other case, well, a defendant in that particular case could raise it through their attorney," said Booth.

Booth said the case will most likely continue as normal.

“Going forward, the odds are that this will not prevent other charges provided the police have evidence such the police can prove their case," said Booth.

Talbot said Bigsby is the only person they have evidence against that could help figure out where Codi might be and what happened to him.

Talbot also explained that Bigsby took a polygraph examination. Talbot said during the examination, there was a heated exchange between Bigsby and the detective about seeking a lawyer.