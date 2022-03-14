x
Hampton

School bus driver has medical emergency, ends up on wrong side of road in Hampton

The bus hit the bumper of a car that was at a light at West Mercury Boulevard and North Armistead Avenue before coming to a stop. The driver put on the brake.

HAMPTON, Va. — A medical issue was responsible for a collision that involved a school bus Monday morning.

The incident happened on West Mercury Boulevard at North Armistead Avenue.

Kellie Goral, a spokeswoman for Hampton City Schools, said the bus driver experienced a medical emergency while driving the bus. The bus crossed a median, ending up on the wrong side of the road. It clipped the rear bumper of a car that was sitting at a red light. Goral said the driver managed to secure the brake after that.

There was a single student on board who was not hurt.

