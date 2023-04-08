Hampton overnight shooting leaves man dead

Just before midnight on Thursday, Hampton Communications received a report of a shooting near 100 Bayhaven Drive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting happened overnight in Hampton.

Just before midnight on Thursday, Hampton Communications received a report of a shooting near 100 Bayhaven Drive right off of Big Bethel Road.

Officers arrived at the location and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being held until his next of kin can be notified, says Hampton police.

The initial investigation by police pointed towards the victim meeting with unknown suspects in the area. The suspects shot the man and fled before police arrived.

The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.